Traders Buy High Volume of IHS Markit Call Options (INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 763 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 891% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $104,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,959.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $106,724,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $47,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

