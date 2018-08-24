Traders Buy DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) on weakness during trading on Friday. $14.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.58 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock traded down ($0.25) for the day and closed at $28.54

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. equities analysts anticipate that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone acquired 1,407,000 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 1,800.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 310,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 294,367 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 3.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 106.7% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 221,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 13.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 360,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

