Traders Buy Capital One Financial (COF) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $28.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.13 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Capital One Financial had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Capital One Financial traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $99.46

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 18,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,835,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $175,126.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,651 shares of company stock worth $30,395,892. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.3% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

