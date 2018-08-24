Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CFO Sells $925,374.26 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross sold 7,174 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $925,374.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,976.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Paul Ross sold 26,230 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $3,314,160.50.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Paul Ross sold 7,132 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $676,113.60.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Paul Ross sold 4,382 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $404,940.62.

Trade Desk stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,122. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 235.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $2,439,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $10,506,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nomura lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.74.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

