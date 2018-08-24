TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TPG Specialty Lending earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2380422638191 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,293. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

