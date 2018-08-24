Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) & First Republic Bank (FRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: FRC) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 22.03% 16.50% 0.92% First Republic Bank 24.80% 11.73% 0.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank and First Republic Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 0 7 0 3.00 First Republic Bank 0 9 5 0 2.36

Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus target price of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.63%. First Republic Bank has a consensus target price of $102.46, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $34.52 billion 3.18 $7.95 billion $4.24 14.18 First Republic Bank $2.91 billion 5.68 $757.66 million $4.31 24.34

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats First Republic Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust, TD Bank, and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,128 branches and 3,157 automated teller machines in Canada; and to approximately 8 million retail customers through a network of 1,270 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, residential construction loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. As of December 31, 2017, the company offered its services through 76 offices, including 70 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; and New York, New York, as well as 6 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

