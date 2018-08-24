Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Mosaic worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 183.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 238,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the period. Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luciano Siani Pires acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Standpoint Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

