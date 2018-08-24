Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $145,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9,893.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

KSU stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

