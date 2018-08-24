Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.85 Million Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $125,000. TNB Financial bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $201,000. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $207,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $140,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “$95.59” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.