Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 44,314 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,314 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 98,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $282,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $110,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $607,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.02%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

