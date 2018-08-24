Top Image Systems (TISA) versus Logitech International (LOGI) Critical Analysis

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ: LOGI) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Top Image Systems alerts:

Top Image Systems has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logitech International has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of Top Image Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Logitech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Top Image Systems and Logitech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Image Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Logitech International 1 1 3 0 2.40

Top Image Systems currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Logitech International has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Top Image Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Top Image Systems is more favorable than Logitech International.

Dividends

Logitech International pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Top Image Systems does not pay a dividend. Logitech International pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Top Image Systems and Logitech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Image Systems $29.67 million 0.63 -$6.58 million ($0.37) -2.76 Logitech International $2.57 billion 3.14 $208.54 million $1.34 36.63

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Top Image Systems. Top Image Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Top Image Systems and Logitech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Image Systems -22.20% -40.66% -19.24% Logitech International 7.97% 24.63% 13.95%

Summary

Logitech International beats Top Image Systems on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems. The company's products integrate information regardless of the source and format of the data, such as invoices, purchase orders, checks, freight and shipping bills, and others. Its solutions deliver the extracted data to applications comprising document and content management, enterprise resource planning, or customer relationship management. The company develops and markets its software solutions to a range of customers that automatically classifies, recognizes, and understands data processed into the organization systems. It processes, validates, and integrates data into ERP, CRM, and workflow systems. Its eFLOW Unified Content platform solution performs business-critical key data capture, lying within incoming documents, such as paper forms, eForms, fax, image files, microfiche, and electronic. The company serves end-user customers, value-added resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Top Image Systems Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Image Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Image Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.