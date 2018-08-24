Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report report published on Thursday. Raymond James currently has a $44.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.79.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 27,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,821. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

In other news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

