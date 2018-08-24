Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $182,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,850.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $203,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

