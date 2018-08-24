Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Position Raised by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,167,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 564,509 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $37.29 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

