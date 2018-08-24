TJX Companies (TJX) Given a $120.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has been given a $120.00 target price by research analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

