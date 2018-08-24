TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of TIM Participacoes worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $20.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:TSU opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. This is a positive change from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

TIM Participacoes Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

