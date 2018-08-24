TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.28 Million

Analysts forecast that TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) will post sales of $52.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TIER REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.40 million. TIER REIT reported sales of $50.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TIER REIT will report full-year sales of $211.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.04 million to $214.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $218.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $223.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TIER REIT.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.53). TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million.

TIER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIER REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE TIER traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 364,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,130. TIER REIT has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TIER REIT by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TIER REIT by 23.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 65,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TIER REIT by 241.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TIER REIT during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TIER REIT by 66.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 370,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

