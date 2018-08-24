Tidewater (TDW) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tidewater earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6458861435533 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Tidewater from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

NYSE:TDW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.71. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.75 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 294.06% and a negative return on equity of 119.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tidewater news, insider Craig Demarest sold 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $154,199.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

