Thomson Reuters (TRI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Thomson Reuters earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.6052460104011 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:TRI opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

