Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,677,391 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,677,391 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $60,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 16,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.62%.

UNIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.