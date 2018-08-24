Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,045,543 Shares of Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,045,543 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $44,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Open Text by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 108.2% in the first quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 1,109,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 576,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Open Text from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Open Text stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.30. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.02 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

