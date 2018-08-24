THL Credit (TCRD) vs. CM Finance (CMFN) Head to Head Review

THL Credit (NASDAQ: CMFN) and CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of CM Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CM Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. THL Credit pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CM Finance pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THL Credit and CM Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $78.77 million 3.50 -$7.90 million $1.21 6.97 CM Finance $31.01 million 4.02 $23.57 million $1.15 7.91

CM Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CM Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

THL Credit has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CM Finance has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for THL Credit and CM Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 4 0 0 2.00 CM Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

THL Credit currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given THL Credit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe THL Credit is more favorable than CM Finance.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and CM Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -8.89% 11.15% 6.15% CM Finance 54.18% 8.13% 4.52%

Summary

CM Finance beats THL Credit on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to lower middle-market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, it also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated, or mezzanine, debt investments, which may include an associated equity component, such as warrants, preferred stock or similar securities, and direct equity investments. Its first lien senior secured loans may be structured as traditional first lien senior secured loans or as unitranche loans. The Company’s investment activities are managed by THL Credit Advisors LLC.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

