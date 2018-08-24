TheStreet Upgrades Moog Inc Class A (MOG.A) to “B-“

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOG.A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Moog Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE MOG.A opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.72. Moog Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.10 million. Moog Inc Class A had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Moog Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Moog Inc Class A will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moog Inc Class A

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

