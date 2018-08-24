Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,711.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,798,000 after purchasing an additional 566,523 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,587.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 544,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 541,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,849,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,775,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.08.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total transaction of $10,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,680.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,050 shares of company stock worth $37,585,029. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $234.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.54 and a 52-week high of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.