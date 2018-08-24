TheCreed Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (TCR)

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. TheCreed has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TheCreed has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One TheCreed coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.02115043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00555591 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00042070 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026878 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009977 BTC.

TheCreed Profile

TCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2016. TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto . TheCreed’s official website is thecreed.tech

Buying and Selling TheCreed

TheCreed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheCreed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheCreed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TheCreed using one of the exchanges listed above.

