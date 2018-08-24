Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) Trading Down 12% This Week

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and Gatecoin. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00268094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00149142 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00058529 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032629 BTC.

About Tezos (Pre-Launch)

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the exchanges listed above.

