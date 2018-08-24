Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 19th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

In other news, Director Gabriela Franco Parcella purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $208,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 133.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 491.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

