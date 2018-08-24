TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCEHY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

TCEHY stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $424.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

