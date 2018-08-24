Telecom Italia (TI) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telecom Italia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7042717615657 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TI stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.