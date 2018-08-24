Telecom Argentina (TEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEO. ValuEngine cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Argentina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

TEO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $37,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 363,970 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,450,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $7,896,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.