TEGNA (TGNA) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Noble Financial

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) has been given a $15.00 price target by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded TEGNA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.52 million. analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 149,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48,591 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

