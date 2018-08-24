TechFinancials (TECH) Shares Up 17.4%

Shares of TechFinancials Inc (LON:TECH) shot up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). 401,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 120,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of TechFinancials in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

TechFinancials Company Profile (LON:TECH)

TechFinancials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and licenses financial trading platforms to online brokers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, B2C Trading Platform and B2B Licence Income. It offers Binary Options trading platform with a suite of back-office modules and applications, such as risk management and CRM, as well as provides fixed strike options.

