Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.84 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Splunk were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.81. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 13,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,637,908.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,572.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.84.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

