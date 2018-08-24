Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.24 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

