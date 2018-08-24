Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,997 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 750.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 224,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 197,812 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.69.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $872,174.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

