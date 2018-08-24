TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $547,000 Position in Avalara Inc (AVLR)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Separately, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Avalara to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

