TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,800 NIC Inc. (EGOV)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NIC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NIC by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in NIC by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 670,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 198,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGOV. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

EGOV opened at $17.10 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

