TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,500 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,930,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,833 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

