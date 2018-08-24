TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Stepan (SCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stepan by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $300,696.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,574 shares in the company, valued at $24,137,526.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,458 shares of company stock worth $479,974. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. Stepan has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

SCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

