TCF Financial Co. (TCF) EVP Michael Scott Jones Sells 50,000 Shares

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TCF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.67. 797,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,654. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,172,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2,361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 18,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

