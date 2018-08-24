Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.97

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 82114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,754 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $49,989. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

