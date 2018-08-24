Talao Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (TALAO)

Talao (CURRENCY:TALAO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Talao has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Talao has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,700.00 worth of Talao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Talao token can now be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00268927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00150780 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031840 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Talao

Talao’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Talao is www.talao.io . The Reddit community for Talao is /r/Talao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Talao’s official Twitter account is @TalaoDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Talao Token Trading

Talao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Talao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Talao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Talao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

