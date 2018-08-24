TajCoin Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, TajCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $49,234.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.02123642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00561438 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021803 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042609 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00027163 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018779 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010012 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 9,991,987 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

