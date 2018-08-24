TagCoin (TAG) One Day Volume Tops $49.00

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, TagCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TagCoin has a market capitalization of $255,830.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004309 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00244440 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002094 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00060002 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TagCoin Profile

TAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org

Buying and Selling TagCoin

TagCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

