Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $166,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,114.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $151,530.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,449 shares of company stock worth $7,151,350 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $65.19 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

