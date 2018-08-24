Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERF. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 46.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERF opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.28. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.51 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

