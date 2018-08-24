Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 390.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Compass Point raised Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of HTH opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.27 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

