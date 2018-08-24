Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sykes Enterprises earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.9808526590882 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.51. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,725. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

