Swiss National Bank Buys 11,200 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Roper Technologies worth $93,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.8% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 175,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 320,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $297.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.46 and a fifty-two week high of $312.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total value of $893,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,358.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $299.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,713,267.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $2,751,193 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

