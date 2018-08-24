SurModics (SRDX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on SurModics from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SurModics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SurModics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SurModics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Get SurModics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.61. SurModics has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. equities analysts expect that SurModics will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Knight sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,574,830 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the second quarter valued at $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.